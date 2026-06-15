FIFA World Cup: Weather threat looms ahead of Wednesday's match at Houston Stadium

The Brief Multiple inches of rain is possible through Wednesday, with street flooding expected in some areas that could impact travel to Houston Stadium. Harris County has activated Level 2: Increased Readiness, while city and county officials are coordinating with emergency responders, transportation agencies, hotels and other partners. FIFA organizers say conditions are being monitored on an hour-by-hour basis, ahead of Wednesday's match.



With thousands of soccer fans expected to travel to Houston Stadium for Wednesday's FIFA Club World Cup match, local officials are closely monitoring a weather system that could bring heavy rainfall, street flooding and travel delays across the Houston area.

Houston weather may affect FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday

Throughout the day, FOX 26 reached out to FIFA officials, NRG Park representatives, Houston TranStar, emergency management officials and the Houston Host Committee seeking answers about weather contingency plans and potential impacts on fans attending the match.

Houston Host Committee President Chris Canetti told FOX 26 that conditions continue to be monitored on an hour-by-hour basis as organizers prepare for a range of weather scenarios.

The approach mirrors decisions made Sunday when FIFA Fan Fest was shut down due to weather concerns.

While Canetti said preparations are in place to help keep fans safe, many of the specific logistical decisions involving Houston Stadium and event operations ultimately fall under FIFA's authority.

FOX 26 reached out to FIFA media representatives throughout the day seeking details about any possible transportation adjustments, venue access changes or contingency plans. As of publication, FIFA had not responded.

Local officials activating weather response

As the weather threat continues, local emergency management officials have increased readiness levels and begun implementing precautionary measures across the region.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated Level 2: Increased Readiness Monday afternoon.

According to county officials, emergency personnel, law enforcement agencies, fire officials and other partners are operating from the county's emergency management center to monitor conditions and coordinate resources.

County leaders say up to eight inches of rain could fall between now and Wednesday afternoon, while flooding could occur and conditions could change if rainfall intensifies.

Hidalgo urged both residents and the thousands of international visitors arriving for the tournament to avoid driving through flooded streets and to check road conditions before traveling.

"Our streets are designed to flood to convey water to channels that eventually empty into the ocean," Hidalgo said in a statement. "Please avoid driving into high water and check road conditions before you head out."

County officials also said they are working with transportation agencies, hotels, consulates and community partners to ensure visitors have access to safety information and resources during the weather event.

City of Houston taking precautionary steps

The City of Houston has also activated several preparedness measures at the direction of Mayor John Whitmire.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management:

Houston Public Works is lowering Lake Houston.

Barricades are being staged at flood-prone locations.

Dump trucks are being prepared for potential high-water response operations.

Houston Police and Houston Fire have positioned high-water rescue vehicles and boats throughout the city.

The City's Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday morning to coordinate response efforts and monitor conditions.

City officials emphasized that temporary street flooding can occur during periods of heavy rainfall and encouraged both residents and visitors to allow extra travel time and avoid flooded roadways.

"We are taking every step to prepare for this weather and keep our community safe," Mayor Whitmire said in a statement. "I urge residents and visitors alike to stay informed, use caution on the roads and never drive through flooded streets."

What fans should know

As of Monday evening, no announcements had been made regarding changes to Wednesday's FIFA Club World Cup match schedule.

However, officials continue to stress that weather conditions remain fluid.

For now, fans planning to attend the match should monitor forecasts, check road conditions before leaving, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from local officials.

Officials say conditions will continue to be evaluated throughout the next several days, with decisions being made based on the latest weather information available.

For weather alerts and emergency updates, the City of Houston encourages residents and visitors to sign up for notifications by texting AlertHouston to 888777.