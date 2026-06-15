Tropical disturbance in Gulf carries 50% chance of development, poses heavy flood risk to Texas

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking a weather disturbance over northeastern Mexico that has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next week. Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring intense rain to southern and eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, threatening life-threatening flash and river flooding. The disturbance could move over the northwestern Gulf late Tuesday or Wednesday, with Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings potentially being issued as early as Tuesday.



There is a weather disturbance over northeastern Mexico that carries a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next week, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday.

Tropical disturbance

As of 1 p.m., the trough of low pressure was producing a large, disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. While development is not anticipated over the next day or so while the system remains inland, meteorologists warned it could re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Once over water, environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for the system to briefly strengthen into a short-lived tropical storm between Wednesday and Thursday. The National Hurricane Center puts the chances of cyclone formation at 40% over the next 48 hours and 50% over the next seven days.

Watches and warnings expected

Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings may be required as early as Tuesday.

Regardless of whether the system officially develops into a tropical cyclone, officials urged residents and interests across southern and eastern Texas, as well as portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, to prepare for heavy weather. The system is expected to bring periods of intense rainfall over the next several days, which could trigger widespread, life-threatening flash, urban, and river flooding.

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Gusty winds and coastal flooding are also possible along parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast.