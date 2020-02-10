21-year-old Houston man with Aspergers reported missing

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating Khalen Wright, 21, who was last seen crossing Westheimer and Kirkwood on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Police say Wright was last seen with his backpack containing his laptop. He was wearing a yellow Hollister t-shirt khaki pants and gray tennis shoes.

Wright has a cognitive learning disability and Asperger's autism with no physical manifestations.

Wright is described as 5'9", 150 pounds with short curly hair.

Anyone with information with on Wright's location should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unite at 832-394-1840.