Let the madness begin! The performers for the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival have officially been announced!

According to the release, Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton are all part of the performer line-up for the free event taking place March 31-April 2 at Discovery Green.

The music festival is held in conjunction with the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Final Four and is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One, and AT&T.

On April, 1, the festival will kick off with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, producer, and performer Maggie Rogers at the Move by Coca-Cola Stage while GRAMMY award-winning American rapper and musician Lil Nas X will close out the concert with a bang! Registration for tickets to Move by Coca-Cola begins today at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Performances for Saturday will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Central Time.

On April 2, GRAMMY Award-winning artists Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will co-headline the Capital One JamFest. GRAMMY Award-winning group Little Big Town and GRAMMY-nominated "Lay It On Me" singer Mickey Guyton will start Sunday's event for a can’t-miss festival experience.

Performances for Sunday will be from 2:30 to 10 p.m. CT.

Performers and other information for the AT&T Block Party on March 31, will be announced at a later date.

You can register for free music festival tickets at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

Capital One debit and credit cardholders, excluding private label cards, will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Sunday's Capital One JamFest on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET or as supplies last.

Registration for the general public will be on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to getting first access to the free tickets, cardholders will receive instructions on arrival times, where to line up for festival entry, and other information.

Fans will be able to stream Sunday’s live performances on ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com.