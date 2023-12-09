2023 Houston Controller Runoff: Chris Hollins elected City Controller

Attorney and former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins was elected as Controller for the City of Houston in a runoff election.

Unofficial final results show Hollins defeated his opponent Orlando Sanchez for the Controller position.

Hollins oversaw the 2020 United States presidential election in Harris County and was the youngest person to hold the position of Interim Clerk for Harris County, as well as the first African American person to be in the position.

Chris Hollins

According to his campaign website, Hollins's main issues coming in as Controller will be to build a safer city by confronting violent crime, focusing on safe and reliable infrastructure investments to weatherproof Houston, and promoting housing security. He also wants to protect Houstonian's tax dollars and chart a path to fiscal sustainability.

Hollins will be replacing the City of Houston's current Controller Chris Brown. Brown was sworn into office as City Controller in January 2016 and re-elected for a second term in 2019.

The Houston City Controller manages investments and debt, including making strategic decisions regarding how surplus funds should be invested and maintaining the city's debt portfolio.

Hollins will be sworn into office in January.