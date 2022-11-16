As fans around the world brace themselves in anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Houston Dynamo and Dash announced a variety of events for residents to enjoy throughout the tournament.

Soccer fans, according to a press release shared by the Houston Dynamo Football Club, are invited to watch the World Cup at 9 events at Karbach Brewery Co. and Pitch 25, respectively.

This comes right as the U.S. Men's National Team will be featured in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 on Monday, November 21.

Karbach Brewery, located on the eponymous street, and Pitch 25 on Walker St., can win prizes like autographed memorabilia, bobble heads, and tote bags at their watch parties as well starting Monday. Fans might also get a chance to meet Dynamo and Dash legends, coaches, and staff at the locations.

On November 26, the Club will host Futbol Fiesta Mundial beginning at 10 a.m. at Houston Sports Park. Dynamo Youth Programs and the South Texas Youth Soccer Association will host two youth clinics at the event with the first session starting at 10 a.m. CT and a second session starting at 11 a.m. CT. Fans are invited to watch Herrera and El Tri face Lionel Messi and Argentina at 1 p.m. CT in the second match day of Group C.

The best part is admission to all events will be free, with additional dates to follow.

You can see their entire festivities calendar by visiting Houston Dynamo Club's website. You can also find continuous updates by clicking here.