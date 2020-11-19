2020 Dickens on The Squares in Galveston canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

A holiday tradition in Galveston won't be taking place this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Galveston Historical Foundation has hosted Dickens on the Strand for more than 46 years.

This year, the Board of Directors has voted to cancel the event that was scheduled to be held in December in a new configuration as Dickens on The Squares.

Dickens on The Strand has taken place for decades as a way for visitors to experience the architecture, sights and sounds of a Victorian holiday. It also doubles as a major fundraiser.

Officials say the Galveston Historical Foundation plans to return to its traditional layout and schedule next year.

Those who purchased tickets will be contacted with refund information.

