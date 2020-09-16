Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market moves to month-long, online event for 2020

article

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market 2020 has been cancelled – but it will go virtual instead.

Event officials said, despite best efforts, “there simply was not a feasible way to host a safe event at the level that our merchants and shoppers expect and deserve.”

The annual event will now be held online. The 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market will run from November 11 through December 11. The Virtual Market will run on a dedicated online platform and feature nearly 200 merchants.

The Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales from this year’s Virtual Market will support the various programs of Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship program.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS