$20 million in scholarships available for HBCU students, here's how to apply

$20 million in scholarships are available to help students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University.

Students who qualify can receive $10,000 a year for three years, totaling $30,000, for studying health, technology, or business. It's funded through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Novartis U.S. Foundation.

"There should always be a way for students to pursue furthering their education. I know for a lot of people, including myself, you know sometimes it's a struggle," said TSU student Mikhail Cox.

Students wrestle with the high cost of education, especially those studying health and medicine.

"A lot of people who are very dedicated to those types of professions often can't afford it," said TSU student Kaitlin Littleberry.

"I know people who go to different colleges who go to pursue health and all that stuff, and honestly they tell me their tuition, it's 'poof,' said TSU student Jaden Newman.

That's why the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Novartis U.S. Foundation are offering $20 million in scholarships to help up to 360 students at 27 Historically Black Colleges, Universities, and medical schools.

"You can apply for these scholarships and receive $10,000 and that will be for the next three years. Your sophomore year, your junior year, and your senior year," said Dr. Harry Williams, President, and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. "That’s $30,000 to alleviate any type of financial challenges our students face."

To qualify, students must study public health, technology, or business, have at least a 3.0 GPA and have financial needs. Another 1200 students will receive mentorship or internships.

The goal, Williams says, is to create access to high-quality education and address some medical distrust in the Black community by creating more Black medical professionals.

"For example, about this vaccine, whether to take the vaccine," explained Williams. "And typically people listen to people who look like them, and may have advanced degrees, and they’re talking about the importance of why you should take this."

90 grants of $25,000 over nine years will also be offered to HBCU faculty for research into health disparities among African Americans.

It's all part of an effort to change the lives of students and communities.

Students and faculty can apply now through February 28 through this link.