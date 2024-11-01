2 women reportedly shot at Denny's in north Harris County

Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harris County, authorities said Friday morning.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, their deputies were flagged down at a gas station in the 20400 block of Kuykendahl Road near Eagle Bend Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office

They were advised that two women had been shot. The women were taken to the hospital.

The constable’s office says the shooting reportedly took place at a Denny’s in the 11300 block of the North Freeway, several miles away.

The incident remains under investigation.