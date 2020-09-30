2 women caught in parking lot of Houston mall after stealing over $1,600 in clothes

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested and charged two women for theft on Tuesday, Sept. 29 just before 6:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the Houston Premium Outlet Mall located in the 29300 block of the Northwest Freeway after a call about suspected shoplifters.

The suspects were identified as Paige Daniels and Ronicia Segura.

Paige Daniels (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Ronicia Segura (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Deputies say the women were in possession of stolen merchandise from Old Navy, Calvin Klein, Nike, H&M, and Express totaling a retail price of $1,686.66.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the businesses.

