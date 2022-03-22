2 retired HCSO members found dead in possible murder-suicide: sheriff

article

Two people found dead in a possible murder-suicide are believed to be retired members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators are responding to the scene in the 5300 block of Summit Hollow Drive.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home at the address on Tuesday morning and found a man and a woman dead.

The sheriff says they appear to have died in a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.