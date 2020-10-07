2 police officers, 2 civilians injured in west Houston crash

article

Four people, including two police officers, were taken to the hospital after a crash in west Houston.

The crash involving an HPD vehicle and a civilian vehicle occurred at the intersection of Fairdale Lane and Fountain View Drive around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the civilian vehicle was driving across Fairdale and attempted to make a left turn after a stop sign. According to HPD, the civilian vehicle failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the patrol car.

There is some evidence, police say, that shows that the driver’s view may have been impeded by construction equipment.

Two officers in the patrol car and two people in the civilian vehicle were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

