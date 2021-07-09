Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:52 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Wharton County
15
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:45 AM CDT until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until FRI 11:15 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:50 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:27 AM CDT until FRI 9:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:22 AM CDT until SUN 8:33 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:40 AM CDT until FRI 9:45 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:22 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:19 AM CDT until FRI 9:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:26 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:31 AM CDT until FRI 9:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 4:16 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

2 people taken by LifeFlight after 3-car crash involving ambulance off FM 1960

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people have been transported to a Harris County hospital via LifeFlight following a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said it happened at FM 1960 Road East just east of Timber Forest on Friday morning.

Constable deputies are at the crash scene where at least one person had to be safely removed from being entrapped in a vehicle.

No word on how many people were involved or the condition of the injured.

FM 1960 at Twigsworth and Droitwich Road was shut down at last check. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.