2 people taken by LifeFlight after 3-car crash involving ambulance off FM 1960

Two people have been transported to a Harris County hospital via LifeFlight following a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said it happened at FM 1960 Road East just east of Timber Forest on Friday morning.

Constable deputies are at the crash scene where at least one person had to be safely removed from being entrapped in a vehicle.

No word on how many people were involved or the condition of the injured.

FM 1960 at Twigsworth and Droitwich Road was shut down at last check. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.