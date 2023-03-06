Two men were shot at a Houston arena that was hosting a horse contest, police say.

Officials say the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Monday at Rancho El Dorado in the 15200 block of S Post Oak Road.

The men were reportedly found shot in a grassy area. They were both taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting at this time, but police say a dark-color sedan fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.