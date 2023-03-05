MISSING: Two 13-year-olds boys last seen in the water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

Officials are actively searching for two missing teenage boys in Galveston.

Details are limited this time as this is an active scene, but officials say police are searching for two missing 13-year-old twin brothers who were last seen on the beach at 25th and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.

According to Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis, the family called 911 after the brothers went missing in the water on the west side of Pleasure Pier around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No one reported seeing the boys going underwater.

Reports say Galveston Island Beach Patrol along with the coast guard, police, fire, and EMS all responded and helped search the area.

At this time, the two boys have not been located and the search continues.

Officials want to remind swimmers to stay away from piers or jetties, swim within their limits, and swim near a lifeguard when possible. Non-swimmers and children should always wear life jackets when in or around the water.

Currently, the Beach Patrol is running mobile patrol vehicles and providing 24/7 on-call service and stationed lifeguards will start working the beach Saturday, March 11.

Information about becoming a lifeguard and beach safety information can be found online at the Galveston Island Beach Patrol website.