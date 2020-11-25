2 men injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston

Police say two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Blalock Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say a vehicle drove into the parking lot, and someone inside started firing shots.

One of the men was reportedly shot in the back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other man was shot in the leg.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

Advertisement

The shooting remains under investigation.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS