Two men free from jail on bond are shot, killed in separate police shootings in Houston-area

"Its traumatic event no matter the circumstances for the officers involved to take a life, it's big deal," said Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger.



The common thread between Wednesday's officer-involved shooting and one some 12 hours earlier, both men killed were free from jail on bond.

On August 30, 2021, 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez was free from jail on two misdemeanor bonds for carrying a weapon and drug possession.



A week later, police say he shot and killed 42-year-old Nolberto Lopez in the 6600 block of Winfield Road.



On October 1, one day after his arrest on the murder charge, 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray set bond at $100,000. But that bond was recently revoked.



"His dad was a signer on the bond, apparently he was no longer living with his dad," Bruegger said.

According to the paperwork, his dad felt like he couldn't provide enough oversight, so he asked to be removed from the bond.



Pasadena police and U.S. Marshal's went to the Express Inn at 6620 North Freeway to arrest Rodriguez.



"He began to raise his shirt, he had two handguns in his waistband, began reaching for the handgun. At which time, two law enforcement officers discharged their weapons multiple times striking the suspect who is deceased here at the scene," said Bruegger.

Some 12 hours earlier, two sheriff's deputies were wounded in a shootout with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha.



"Apparently a family member reported that one of their relatives was firing a weapon perhaps throughout the day," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



Gonzalez said Huaracha was shot after he walked out the front door.



"Brandishing a weapon, firing at our deputies, striking our deputies," Gonzales said. "Our deputies were able to quickly engage and return fire fatally striking the suspect."

Huaracha was free from jail on a personal recognizance bond for a felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member.



"To get a PR bond on a felony case on a violent act on a family member, it's very concerning and upsetting as well," said Gonzalez.