Suspect shot during execution of warrant in north Harris Co.: authorities

A suspect suffered a gunshot wound while authorities were executing a felony warrant in north Harris County, officials say.

The shooting is under investigation in the 16600 block of the North Freeway.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, they were responding to the location Wednesday morning to assist another agency with executing a felony warrant.

At some point, the suspect suffered a gunshot wound. The Constable’s Office did not say which agency they were assisting or who fired the shot that wounded the suspect.

There is a large law enforcement presence, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

