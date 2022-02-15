Two HCSO deputies possibly shot in Katy, suspect may be down: sheriff says

article

Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies may have been struck in an officer-involved shooting.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities are on the scene in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane in Katy.

Gonzalez said preliminary information is the suspect may be down, and two deputies may have been shot.

A neighbor tells FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff that she heard five gunshots.

The scene remains active.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.