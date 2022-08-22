2 laundromats in Spring Branch hit by robbers within weeks of each other

The Houston Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a robbery of a laundromat earlier this month that was caught on camera. FOX 26 learned on Monday, it's not the only one on the block that’s been robbed this month alone.

"They just came in and went straight to the register, they had their guns out," said an employee of the Spring Branch Laundromat robbed on August 9. "They got all the money and ran out."

Two laundromats in the Spring Branch area have been robbed within the span of a few weeks.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video in hopes the public can help identify the two suspects involved.

FOX 26 spoke with an employee who was working at that time, who wants her identity kept unknown.

"I wanted to run," says the employee. "But a person that was washing his clothes next to me told me not to run, because I wanted to run outside."

Around 4:50 p.m., two men rushed into a laundromat off of the 2000 block of Wirt Road.

One of the suspects walks around the counter, goes directly to the cash wrap, and begins to go through the drawers.

In the surveillance video, you can also see a young child amongst the danger.

"If I had been behind the cash wrap, they'd probably hurt me, who knows," says the employee.

The employee says they only got away with $600 to $700, but she’s left with a lot of fear.

Another laundromat, Bonanza Washateria, was robbed just down the street a few weeks later on August 19, the owner confirmed with FOX 26.

Employees say they believe it may be the same suspects.

If you have information about the August 9 robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.