2 Katy brothers accused of hurling objects at officers during U.S. Capitol riot

Two brothers from Katy are accused of hurling objects at law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol riot last year, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced the arrests of Brian Jackson, 47, and Adam Jackson, 42, on Tuesday. Officials say they are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses.

It is alleged in court documents that the two men assaulted a line of law enforcement officers outside the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace on January 6, 2021.

Brian is accused of hurling a flag pole, according to court documents.

Adam allegedly hurled a large object at officers and then charged the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield, according to the documents.

Court documents state that in a video from Brian’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, "Adam got a god-damned shield, stole it from the f---ing popo!"

Brian also allegedly "unsent" messages he had sent "bragging" about his participation in the riot, and allegedly also sent messages asking others to delete videos and messages he had sent, according to court documents. The documents state that Brian also appears to have deleted one of his Facebook accounts at some point after January 6.

Four days after the riot, Adam allegedly exchanged messages with someone else indicating he wanted to return to Washington, DC, for the inauguration, writing "I’m gonna do my best to get there. Working on it," according to the court documents.

Brian and Adam Jackson were to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Houston Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the U.S. Capitol Police.