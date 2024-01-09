2 high profile defendants featured in Breaking Bond reports now wanted fugitives

One is an alleged catalytic converter thief, and the other, the mastermind of a sophisticated auto theft ring.

Both have lengthy rap sheets. Some would question why they were granted so many bonds in the first place.

We first told you about 56-year-old Robert James Williams last September. He's a career criminal and an alleged catalytic converter thief.

"He gets caught red-handed with a catalytic converter," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He actually had a chainsaw in his possession."

"We have the strictest laws when it comes to catalytic converters," said State Senator Carol Alvarado.

But a magistrate freed Williams from jail with a personal recognizance bond or a get out of jail free card.

"That is irresponsible and unacceptable," Alvarado said.

"And two weeks later, he's charged with another felony theft. This time it's 16 metal pipes," Kahan said.

One of his bond conditions was that he couldn't have a chainsaw. Now, that no longer matters.

Williams has become a wanted fugitive after failing to return to court.

"Sadly, now that he's on the run, our officers have to go after him," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "That puts our guys at risk."

Also, now on the run, Joe Angel Aguirre.

Police describe him as the ringleader of a sophisticated auto theft ring.

"He's stealing trucks and cars from people parking them at airports ,"said Kahan. "You come back from your trip and your car or truck is gone."

When we first told you about Aquirre last November, he was free from jail on a total of 13 bonds, totaling $240,000.

Since that report aired, Aquirre got a new felony charge and his 14th bond.

"There's multiple bonds, and then there's 14," Kahan said. "This guy is in another planet as far as bonds go."

"I've never seen 14 bond forfeitures on any one person," Griffith said.

That's right, all 14 of Aquirre's bonds are forfeited, because like Williams, he failed to return to court and is now on the run.

"If the courts would do their jobs and hold these guys, we wouldn't be out there chasing them every day," said Griffith.