2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon was traveling on the northbound inside lane of Tomball Parkway. Directly behind that vehicle was a 2007 Honda CVR 1000 motorcycle approaching at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle failed to control speed and struck the back end of the Hyundai.

Two people on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was airlifted to Memorial Hermann while the woman was taken by ground to Ben Taub Hospital.

Four people inside the Hyundai weren't injured.