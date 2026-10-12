2 convicted felons accused of indecent acts with children after judges end probation unsatisfactorily

The Brief Leonard Houston, 39, and Cleveland Robinson, 49, are both charged with indecency with a child by exposure. Both men previously received two unsatisfactory probation terminations despite repeated violations of their probation requirements. Crime Stoppers’ Andy Kahan says the decisions send the message that defendants can disregard probation rules without facing prison time.



Two Harris County men now accused of indecency with a child had their probation unsatisfactorily terminated twice, even after prosecutors asked judges to revoke their probation and send them to prison.

What they're saying:

Every defendant sentenced to probation is told they must follow the rules and do all that's required of them or their probation will be revoked, and they will be sent to prison. We've found defendants who do nothing, but violate the terms of their probation. Instead of sending them to prison, judges reward them by unsatisfactorily terminating their probation.

That's the case with two defendants now accused of indecent acts involving children.

39-year-old Leonard Houston and 49-year-old Cleveland Robinson are now charged with indecency with a child exposure.

Houston and Robinson have both been given an unsatisfactory probation termination twice.

In the most recent unsatisfactory terminations, the DA's office asked the judges to revoke probation and send them to prison.

351st District Court Judge Nata Cornelio ended Houston's probation with an unsatisfactory termination.

Robinson's was granted by a visiting judge.

"The message you are sending to your clients, even if you don't do what you're supposed to be doing, you can still get your probation discharged the same as someone who complied with everything," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "If their probations would have been revoked, instead of rewarding them for being a failure, two kids wouldn't have been exposed to try horrific and dastardly deeds."