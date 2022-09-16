2 confirmed cases of Monkeypox reported at Fort Bend ISD’s Ridge Point High School

article

Cleaning and disinfecting is continuing after two confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported at Fort Bend ISD’s Ridge Point High School, school officials said.

According to a release, parents and staff were notified of the confirmed positive test results on August 29. That student was last on campus on August 23.

BACKGROUND: Monkeypox case confirmed at Fort Bend ISD high school campus

In the second case, school officials said parents and staff were notified of the confirmed positive test on Thursday. That student was on campus on Monday, September 12.

School officials said upon learning of a positive case, Fort Bend ISD will always inform the Fort Bend County Health Department.

RELATED: Monkeypox cases in kids have Houston-area parents concerned

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, you're urged to contact your doctor or county health department.