2 arrested in deadly shooting at north Harris County car wash

article

Authorities arrested 2 people Friday in the death of a man shot at a north Harris County car wash back in April.

PREVIOUS: Man shot and killed at north Harris County car wash

Initially, the search was for two people who fled the scene that Sunday evening on April 24th around 6:30 p.m. on Aldine Westfield near Aldine Mail Route Rd.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say witnesses saw Olegario Aguilar, 39, talking with a man and woman, who officials later identified as Gabino Ibarra, 29, and Emma Campos, 27. Shortly afterward, a fight broke out between Ibarra and Aguilar, which in turn led to the shooting, where the 39-year-old was hit several times and died at the scene.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

Advertisement

Warrants were filed for Ibarra and Campos' arrest and were taken into custody Friday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez notes Ibarra is charged with murder, while Campos has been charged for "Hindering Apprehension for her role after the shooting."