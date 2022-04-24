Man shot, killed after argument at north Harris Co. car wash: Sheriff

Officials say an argument at a north Harris County car wash resulted in a man shot to death.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a self-service car wash at Aldine Westfield and Aldine Mail Rt. That's where a man reportedly got out of a car and got into an argument with another man at one of the vacuum stations and fired shots at him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooter got back into his car before taking off.

No other information was released, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.