article

Authorities are investigating following an evening fire in Harris County.

Officials said the fire sparked up on the 3400 block of Rosemary Lane around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said three structures were burned, but it was unclear what the structures actually were.

A mobile home may have been impacted as a result of the fire.

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshals Office said dogs were pulled out of the fire and given oxygen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.