The Brief Muggy and breezy conditions persist through Friday. Storm chances increase significantly over the weekend. A cold front is expected to arrive by the middle of next week.



Southerly flow from the Gulf keeps Southeast Texas unseasonably warm and sticky through the end of the work week. We're keeping an eye on storm chances this weekend.

Humid winds today & Friday

Expect breezy southeast winds gusting to 25 mph and afternoon highs climbing into the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated storms are possible on Friday.

Weekend storms and rodeo impacts

Rain and storm chances ramp up late Saturday into Sunday as a front stalls nearby.

Those heading to the Houston Rodeo should prepare for wet conditions and potential severe storm development, including the risk of heavy rain and gusty winds, as the most active weather arrives late Saturday.

Slight cooldown next week

The unsettled pattern lingers into early next week before a stronger cold front finally pushes through by Wednesday.

This boundary will scour out the humidity and usher in a brief chill, returning temperatures to more seasonable levels for the middle of March.