Person of interest sought following assault outside Pasadena bar

The Brief Police say a man attacked a woman in late January outside a bar on Fairmont Parkway. The person of interest is believed to have been at the bar with someone who matches the suspect's description. Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police.



A person of interest is wanted in connection to a woman being attacked outside a bar in Pasadena.

Pasadena attack: Person of interest wanted

The backstory:

According to police, the attack happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 outside Da Pub on Fairmont Parkway near Burke Road.

Police say a man in his 30s repeatedly punched a woman in the parking lot before driving off in a white sedan, possibly a Mercedes or a BMW.

The woman reportedly had bruises, a broken nose, and cuts to her face.

(Photo credit: Pasadena Police Department)

What we know:

Police posted an update to the case on Friday. They say the man in the shared photo was possibly with someone at the bar who matched the attacker's description.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information on what led up to the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident, the person of interest, or the suspect can contact Detective I. Mascorro. You can either call 7134-475-4978 or email Imascorro@pasadenatx.gov.