19-year-old spends months as wanted fugitive, now charged with murder in the death of man set on fire

"This girl had a lot going on in less than a year," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

For some reason, it seems judges want to bend over backward for 19-year-old Emma Presler.

Emma Presler (Photo: Houston Police Department)

"She should have been locked up a long time ago," said Krystale Rhodd.

Presler’s run-in with the law began in September 2020. That’s when she and four other defendants were charged with the murder of Rhodd’s 20-year-old daughter Sierra.

"She was there. We all knew she was there, the truck was at my house. She was caught in the truck, she was there," Rhodd said.

But a magistrate decided there was no probable cause so he dismissed the murder charge against Presler.

When Presler landed in the 174th Criminal District Court, Judge Hazel Jones gives her a felony bond for credit card abuse.

"So she’s out on a felony bond months later, she gets charged with yet another felony," Kahan said.

The DA’s office asked Judge Hazel Jones to revoke Presler’s bond and put her in jail. Instead, Judge Jones gives Presler another felony bond.

"Presler’s been a fugitive for over four months, she’s been wanted," said Kahan.

Earlier this month, police say Emma Presler went to the Kingwood home of 33-year-old Devin Graham, doused him with gasoline, and set him on fire, killing him.

His 26-year-old wife, Karissa Lindros, was critically burned.

"My heart goes out to them. I know exactly what they are going through and it’s the most horrible thing," Rhodd said.

"She’s probably one of the thousands of defendants who are somewhere roaming around the streets of Harris County, who have bond forfeiture warrants out against them," Kahan said.

Although Crime Stoppers has asked Harris County’s Justice Administration Department repeatedly for the names of those freed on multiple bonds, who are now wanted fugitives, the county refuses to compile the data.

It appears criminal District Court Judges don’t want you to know how many dangerous criminals they’ve set free and now no one knows where the heck they are.

Like Emma Presler.

"It’s terrifying. I feel scared for other families, other kids. It blows my mind," said Rhodd.