Police searching for woman who lit Houston man on fire

article

Houston police are searching for a woman who's accused of lighting a man on fire.

HFD responded to reports of a house on fire around 10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive in Kingwood.

Crews found a two-story home engulfed in flames and two people, who suffered severe burns, outside.

The victims, Devin Graham, 33, and Karissa Lindros, 26, were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. One was transported via Life Flight to a downtown hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.

Graham told police a female suspect had entered the residence and poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire. Lindros was then also burned as a result of the incident.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Witnesses reported seeing a white, four-door sedan fleeing the area after the incident.

The suspect is described only as a white female, 25 to 30 years of age.

Advertisement

Police are asking that anyone with information in the case contact their Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.