Two suffer severe burn injuries after Kingwood home catches fire, Arson investigators looking into cause

Two residents suffered a close call Friday night after their Kingwood home caught fire.

Houston firefighters were called out to the home at 10:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Apen Glade Dr. where a man and woman with serious burn injuries were standing outside.

One of them was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, while the other was taken via Life Flight. Their condition was not made available, as of this writing.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but officials are working to find and Arson units arrived to assist with the ongoing investigation.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

