16-year-old girl shot, killed while walking dog in southwest Houston, police searching for killer

Houston police are searching for the person(s) who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl as she was walking her dog in Southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5100 block of Markwood Lane.

The victim's family identified her as Diamond Alvarez, a sophomore at Madison High School.

"I tried CPR and I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive," said Anna Machado, Diamond's mother.

Machado said Diamond told her she was going on a walk with her dog, Peanut. Machado didn’t realize the 16-year-old had planned to meet an ex-boyfriend she’d been arguing with at a nearby park.

"I didn’t know she was going to meet him here. She just told me can I walk the dog? That’s what she told me, and I said ok don’t take long, 20 minutes," Machado said.

But Diamond never returned.

Her family knew something was wrong and ran outside when Peanut returned to the house by himself.

"He’s the one that let us know something was wrong. He’s the one who went in the door, and we knew that when he came back on his own that something was wrong," said Tito Moczygemba, Diamond's stepdad.

Down the street, the family found Diamond’s body lying on the ground, shot multiple times. But her iPhone was nowhere to be seen.

Neighbors reported hearing more than 20 gunshots.

Hours after her death, loved ones came by with candles, flowers, and stuffed animals to pay their respects.

"She’s somebody that completes you. It’s going to be a very big change," said Damaris Mejia, Diamond's cousin.

Her cousin, Mejia, described Diamond as a tough girl who was very protective of her brother.

Houston police believe a dark-colored vehicle fled the scene. So far, no suspects have been identified. Investigators are now searching for surveillance footage.

Her family is urging those responsible to come forward.

"Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back. They’re cowards; especially she’s a 16-year-old girl walking her dog," Moczygemba said.

Her parents said Diamond was a straight-A student who played volleyball and basketball. She hoped to one day become a cosmetologist.

In a statement Houston ISD said, "HISD grieves the loss of a Madison High School student who died Tuesday while off-campus. We offer our deepest sympathy to the student’s family, friends, and the entire school community. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff at this difficult time. They will remain available for as long as they are needed."

Anyone who knows anything about this case should call Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.