16-year-old boy shot in the chest in northwest Harris County

A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northwest Harris County on Thursday night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of N. Eldridge Parkway around 8:55 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on N. Eldridge Pkwy.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

