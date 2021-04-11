1,500 spots available at Memorial Hermann vaccine clinic

Memorial Hermann is partnering with the University of Houston for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, April 12.

The clinic will be held at the UH Football Indoor Practice Facility located at 3820 Holman St. It has 1,500 spots available to anyone who is 18 or older.

Organizers say this is not a drive-thru clinic. It will take place inside the facility.

CLICK HERE to register for the event. Once you register, you'll get an email from MHVaccination@MemorialHermann.org.

This event will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ins will not be accepted.