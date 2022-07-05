14-year-old shot in Katy, authorities investigating

Residents in one Katy neighborhood are shocked that a 14-year-old teen was shot on Tuesday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Investigators say the shooting happened near the corner of River Knoll Lane and Bear Meadow Lane around 5:15pm Tuesday.

Authorities said the young man was walking outside his home to take out the trash when shots were fired shortly after.

Initial reports say he was shot several times, but deputies now say, he was hit at least once in the right thigh. The teen ran around the corner from his home and knocked on some neighbor’s doors to get help.

Some residents called 911 and the unidentified male was eventually airlifted to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say information in this case is very limited. They did find two shell casings near the scene.

Officials are is working to find out exactly where the shooting happened and who’s responsible.

They’re asking neighbors to review their home surveillance footage for any possible evidence that can lead to an arrest.