Boy, 16, hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wound to neck

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was then transported to another hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred at a home in the 5500 block of Gaston, near E. Mount Houston and the Eastex Freeway.

The sheriff says the teen and another male may have been handling or playing with a shotgun when it discharged.

The investigation is ongoing.