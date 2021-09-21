14-year-old boy found shot, killed on sidewalk in Kingwood

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Kingwood.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 25000 block of N Kings Mill Lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was walking when she heard gunshots and saw two males running from the area. She kept walking and then found the boy on the sidewalk.

Authorities say the boy had apparent gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.

