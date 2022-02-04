13-year-old honors fallen Harris County deputy Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez Jr.

A young teenager honored Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez Jr in a unique way with his organization.



His name is Zechariah Cartledge, and he is 13 years old.



At 10-years-old, he started an organization, called ‘Running 4 Heroes’ with a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

RELATED: Funeral held for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez



For every fallen hero, he runs the mile with an American flag and gives it to the family along with money he raises on Facebook. It’s what he did for Sgt. Gutierrez and his family.



"Before the funeral, I was playing with the sons and the daughters getting to know more about them. I was able to talk to his wife about the stuff she enjoys. Even though at the same time, we were always talking about Sgt. Gutierrez, at the same time we were also learning more about each other," he said.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

"I can’t even tell you, every single time I go on a trip, twice, even up to 10 times on a trip, people randomly come up to me and say, ‘hey you ran for my loved one, and I really appreciate it.’"



The organization also gives money monthly to injured first responders, and they all come from donations.



Zechariah said he has clocked in more than 1,100 miles since launching ‘Running 4 Heroes’ and raised nearly $250,000.



To find out more about the organization and how you can donate, click here or here.