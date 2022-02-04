Funeral held for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

article

A funeral was held Friday for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran of the department.

Authorities say Sgt. Gutierrez was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver while he was conducting a motorcycle escort in January.

Sgt. Gutierrez was a supervisor in the Vehicular Crimes Division, where he served for the last 13 years. He previously served as a detention officer, patrol deputy and accident investigator.

"Sgt. Gutierrez was not just a tremendous peace officer, he was a remarkable husband, father and friend," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during the service at Woodlands Church on Fellowship Drive. "And the life he lived, served as an inspiration both to his colleagues and the community he served."

The sergeant leaves behind his wife, who is his high school sweetheart, and their three children.

The service was followed by a ceremony with full honors, including a U.S. and Texas flag folding and presentation to family, riderless horse, fly-over, 21-gun salute, and Taps.

HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez killed during motorcycle escort

Sgt. Gutierrez died after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver while he was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort on January 24, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N near Tidwell while Sgt. Gutierrez and others were escorting an oversized load along the service road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sgt. Gutierrez was off his bike, blocking the exit ramp, when a driver drove around his motorcycle and struck the sergeant.

Sgt. Gutierrez was transported to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight, but unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

Detectives say the driver drove away but was caught and arrested by another deputy.

Authorities say Lavillia Spry, 40, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and evading arrest in connection to the crash.

