HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez fatally struck by driver during motorcycle escort

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has died after he was struck by an intoxicated driver while conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified him as 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran of the department.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 8900 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N near Tidwell while Sgt. Gutierrez and others were escorting a heavy load along the service road.

According to the sheriff, Sgt. Gutierrez was off his bike, blocking the exit ramp, when a driver drove around his motorcycle and struck the sergeant.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the driver, who exhibited signs of intoxication, fled the scene but was later stopped by another deputy. The driver is described as a 40-year-old woman.

Sgt. Gutierrez was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and he later passed away.

Prior to the announcement of Sgt. Gutierrez’s death, the driver was charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer, which is a first-degree felony and carries a maximum punishment of up to life in prison. She was also charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury, which carries up to 10 additional years. Charges are expected to be upgraded.

Sgt. Gutierrez most recently served in the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP