Man arrested in Richmond-area crash that killed 3, injured 2

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been charged with a fatal crash that happened last month on US Alt 90. The suspect allegedly crossed a median, then crashed into a vehicle carrying a family of five. The man was taken into custody on Friday.



A man is now in custody for a crash that killed three people last month on US Alt 90 in the Richmond area.

Arrest in fatal US Alt 90 crash

(Photo credit: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Juan Narvaez Yepez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. He is said to be in custody on a $1,250,000 bond.

The arrest is for a deadly crash that happened on March 15 on US Alt 90 between Harlem and Pitts Roads.

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According to the sheriff's office, Narvaez was going west on the highway in a Toyota Tacoma while a family of five was driving eastbound in a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Tacoma allegedly crossed the median, entered the eastbound lanes, and crashed into the Santa Fe head-on.

Officials have named the three family members killed in the crash:

18-year-old Temiloluwa Virtue Alu, (driver)

17-year-old Isaac Oluwadamilola Alabi

44-year-old Ebenezer Idunuoluwa Delight

Two other minors in the Santa Fe were sent to a hospital for their injuries.

Officials say Narvaez was also hospitalized. Deputies worked with hospital security to monitor him until he was taken into custody on Friday.

Officials are still investigating this case.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving," Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a press release. "Three lives were lost, and a family has been forever changed. We urge everyone to make responsible choices, never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking."