Patrick or PJ’s love for food started by watching cooking shows, the one constant he’s had growing up.

"I wanted to be one of those people to cook for people because when I see them cook, I see people smiling and everything," he said.

We met him at The Chocolate Bar, where he learned how to make chocolate-covered strawberries. At 13, PJ is looking for a family to adopt him who is in it for the long haul.

"Well, I just want to find a home I can stay in forever or until I turn 18 and move out," PJ said. "I just want a place that will keep me comfy and a place that will make me feel welcome and stuff."

Depelchin Children’s Center says there are several things people instantly love about PJ.

"Patrick is a very respectful child. He has a very generous spirit. Patrick is available for adoption for families that have approved home studies. In order to start that process, you need to become a licensed home which requires several steps like a background check and home study. That process depends on the family and their capacity right now," said Caitlin Brake, adoption liaison.

He would love an active family with younger siblings. Before he left The Chocolate Bar, they let him pick out whatever he wanted. Instead of keeping it all for himself, he carefully selected something for every member of his foster family.

"God has a plan for you. Don’t let anyone get you down," said PJ.

If you are interested in adopting PJ or any other child, click HERE.

