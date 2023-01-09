The dog's name is Max. Max is a special dog with a serious problem as he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

To 12-year-old Katie Morgan, Max is so much more than her best friend.

"She has autism and high anxiety ADHD and PTSD," said Katie's mother Ada Watkins.

"She used to have meltdowns so bad, she had to go by ambulance, because her blood pressure would get stroke level," said Katie's grandmother Carol Morgan.

"She got kicked out of every childcare facility, couldn't really go to school," Watkins said. "Her meltdowns we're very explosive and people got hurt."

But Max changed all that.

"He knows how to do deep pressure therapy," Katie Morgan said. "He alerts me when I'm getting upset."

A small cyst on Max's neck kept getting bigger.

Max was recently diagnosed with cancer and his family needs your help to get treatment for him.

"It was horrible. We didn't know what to do, we knew something was wrong," said Watkins. "She kept saying I think it's cancer, and we were like no it's not."

"We were in the lobby, and they said the vet would like to see you in his room and that's when my heart sank," Morgan said. "It's never good when they want you alone in the room."

"He got diagnosed with cancer," said Katie Morgan.

"He has very aggressive lymphoma and with chemo, though since he's only six, he has a good chance of beating it," Watkins said.

The vet referred Max to Texas A&M.

"They gave him meds to slow the growth of the lymph nodes and to get the swelling down," said Watkins. "So we have a little bit of time to get him to A&M."

The chemo will likely cost thousands. Katie and her family have turned to social media for help.

"We're trying our best to do what we can to give him a chance," Watkins said.

You can click here for additional information or watch the video below for more information on how you can help.