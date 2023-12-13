It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 5, we surprised the Rosales family. Teresa Rosales is a married mother with four children – including a son who is a United States Marine. She has been a part of BakerRipley’s small business and entrepreneurship classes, among other learning classes.

Exclusive Furniture provided the family with living room, bedroom and dining room furniture.

Walmart brought gifts for under the Christmas tree.

Chick-Fil-A provided the family with entrees for a year.