It’s Day 4 of the 12 Days of Christmas as we spread holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

We surprised the Wright family on Tuesday. Robin Wright is a grandmother who is raising her granddaughter by herself.

The family received some living room and bedroom furniture from Exclusive Furniture.

Walmart brought gifts for under the family’s Christmas tree.

Chick-Fil-A served breakfast and provided the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.