12 Days of Christmas Day 4: The Wright Family

FOX 26 Houston

Day 4: Surprising the Wright family

We surprised the Wright family on Tuesday. Robin Wright is a grandmother who is raising her granddaughter by herself.

The family received some living room and bedroom furniture from Exclusive Furniture.

Walmart brought gifts for under the family’s Christmas tree.

Chick-Fil-A served breakfast and provided the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.