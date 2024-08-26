10th Annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands draws crowd to NRG

The Brief The 10th annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands rocked NRG Stadium with electrifying performances from eight top HBCUs. Fans described the event as a family reunion, celebrating the powerful music and culture that define HBCU life. Thousands gathered to honor the legacy of HBCU music, proving why this event is a must-see celebration of culture and community.



The 10th annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands took over NRG Stadium.

Sunday consisted of electrifying performances from multiple HBCUs from around the country and here locally.

They e

Each had a chance to put on a great performance for fans from all over. Fans told us it felt like a family reunion and that there is nothing like HBCU music and culture.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!



The beat of the drum and the rhythm of the music are why so many packed NRG to celebrate the sounds that keep HBCU campuses and culture alive.

The schools featured at the showcase Sunday include:

Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South, Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm, Southern University’s Human Jukebox, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands, Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul, and Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers.

"The music choice the dancers the directors everything about it its unique about it I just love it," said Jasmine Taylor, a freshman at Texas Southern University.



Parents like Diane Duncan who proudly watched her son play for Prairie View A&M Marching Storm today.

Duncan say his choice to go to an HBCU is one she will always be grateful for.

"As an islander, it's really different for me to come to America and see all white teachers in my kids' class because I grew up with all black teachers and this brings joy to me when he chose an HBCU and I see everyone that looks like me kind of sounds like me, it gives me joy," Duncan said.

For 10 years, the music and culture of HBCUs have been amplified at this event.

SUGGESTED: Isiah Carey chats with Houston's bestie Chelsea Edwards

However, for the last 6 - the Harris County Houston Sports Authority has given HBCUs from around the country a place to come together and shine.



"If I had to sum it up in one word I’d say amazing. It’s just such a great celebration of culture arts music and it all comes together into one event," said Chris Massey, Chief Operations Officer, Harris County Houston Sports Authority.



8 schools. 8 sounds and thousands of fans - who will continue to honor the legacy of the music that lives within every HBCU.



"It’s very welcoming and very fun to experience. I feel like everyone should come to Battle of the Bands at least once," said Jaylynn Johnson.

