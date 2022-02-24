10-year-old Cypress student earns a lot of green for her giant cabbage

A young girl from Cypress is cashing-in on her green thumb for a scholarship.

10-year-old Sarah Leal grew a 10-pound whopper of a cabbage!

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

She says she did that with plenty of sunlight and water.

"I watered her a lot, but not too much, that will make her die, and we cannot over-water potted plants," explains Sarah. She says she had to advance her cabbage in bigger pots three times.

"I named my cabbage Gabby. I got it from the name ‘cabbage’. Then I named her Cabby, but that didn't seem right. So I replaced the ‘C’ with the ‘G’ and that's how I got Gabby," says a smiling Sarah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES FROM MELISSA WILSON

Gabby the Cabbage netted Sarah a $1,000 scholarship from "Bonnie Plants - Third Grade Cabbage Program" at Copeland Elementary School. "I was surprised to see me in the winners," exclaims Sarah. She has big plans for those funds.

"I'm going to save it for my animation studio in the future, because I love to write stories and animate them," explains Sarah.

Many students have benefited from the program that teaches them at an early age to value the fun and hard work of gardening and hopefully set good habits of eating plenty of veggies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

It took Sarah four months to grow Gabby and become the cabbage-growing champion. She hopes to grow another vegetable and maybe even flowers next time!

Advertisement

To find out how to be crowned the next cabbage champ, you can already register! Teachers and parents can sign up here.